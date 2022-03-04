ENID, Okla. — Junior Welfare League of Enid is accepting applications for its Gentry Neal Scholarship for Volunteerism.
The $1,000 scholarship, which was created in the 1980s, will be awarded to a high school senior in Garfield County and is intended to encourage and reward volunteerism by youth in the community, according to a press release from JWL of Enid. The scholarship may be used for any accredited college, university or trade school.
Courtney Strzinek, scholarship chair of JWL of Enid, said it's heartwarming to see youth involved in volunteerism and JWL wants to help instill the value of service in these kids from a young age.
"It's so important to get outside of yourself and be able to give back to your community," she said. "I just think it starts off an entire lifetime of volunteering and being involved in service."
To qualify for the Gentry Neal Scholarship for Volunteerism, all applicants must be enrolled as a high school senior in Garfield County; have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale; exhibit a commitment to volunteerism; enroll as a full-time student in any post-secondary institution in the 2022-23 school year; and complete and submit the application by March 15.
The application and additional information can found online at www.jwlenid.com/scholarship. Applications can be mailed to Return Engagement at 123 N. Grand, Enid, OK 73701 or emailed to Strzinek at jwlenid@gmail.com.
For additional questions related to the Gentry Neal Scholarship for Volunteerism, contact Strzinek at (580) 402-4642.
JWL of Enid is a charitable organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism and improving the community through the action, education and leadership of its members, the release states.
Since 1930, JWL of Enid has focused on identifying areas of need and improving the lives of those in the community, and in its 92-year history, the organization has "positively impacted" thousands of individuals and organizations through fundraisers and service committees.
"Volunteering is deeply rooted in (JWL of Enid's) history and our legacy, so we want to really promote that and reward those in our community who are volunteering," Strzinek said. "(The scholarship) really aligns with our mission, and we're thrilled to be able to help these youth pursue their education and, hopefully, live a lifetime of service."
To support these various causes, JWL of Enid's giving is funded by its Return Engagement Consignment Store, award-winning cookbooks and annual charity gala. For more information, visit www.jwlenid.com or email jwlenid@gmail.com.
