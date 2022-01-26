ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center's branch campus of Oklahoma School of Science and Math is taking applications for the 2022-23 school year.
The deadline to apply is March 31.
Admitted high school juniors and seniors in the Autry district will be enrolled in both calculus and physics during the three-hour period at OSSM's Regional Center.
Admission to Enid's Regional Center of OSSM is a highly competitive process initiated by written application.
A selection committee will review all data and select the semifinalists. Members of this committee are the OSSM Regional Center instructors and individuals from each in-district sending school.
Letters are sent to all applicants advising them whether or not they have been selected to participate in the interview portion of the admissions process. Individuals selected to interview will appear before the committee for approximately 15 minutes. Applicants also will be given a scholastic aptitude test. Letters will be sent to all students advising them of the outcome of the selection process within two weeks of the interview date.
Since 2000, more than 327 students have attended OSSM at Autry, and all graduates have gone on to attend college at 64 universities, with 84% of them receiving college credit. Of these individuals, 24 have been National Merit finalists and 25 are Academic All-Staters.
Students in Autry Tech’s OSSM program also take the Advance Placement Calculus BC exam. Nearly 50% of Autry Tech’s students earn a perfect score, almost double the Oklahoma average of 26% earning perfect scores.
Applications are available online at autrytech.edu or at Autry Technology Center, at 1201 W. Willow in Enid. For more information contact Janet Strate, director of full-time programs, at (580) 242-2750 or janetstrate@autrytech.edu, or Bailey Brown, OSSM instructor, at bbrown@autrytech.edu.
