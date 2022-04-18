Autry Technology Center is taking applications for its annual business concept competition being held in June.
The deadline to apply for Autry's Cherokee Strip Business Model Competition is June 3.
Up to $30,000 will be awarded to the top four teams.
“The Business Model Competition is a tremendous opportunity for local businesses and entrepreneurs to present their concept to experienced judges,” said Autry Tech Workforce Development Specialist Meredith Westfahl. “Competitors gain incredible feedback and access to seed capital. It is also a great way for companies to gain exposure in the local market.”
Businesses interested in entering must be less than five years old to be eligible. Preference may be shown to businesses operating in the Enid and Northwest Oklahoma trade area. The competition consists of three phases: submission of a business plan, a 15-minute oral presentation and a third presentation in front of a judging panel. Four winners and a people’s choice winner will be selected.
Top three winners will receive one year of co-working space at the Strate Center.
More than $100,000 has been awarded in seed capital through the Cherokee Strip Business Model Competition since its start in 2012.
For more information about the competition and for an application, visit autrytech.edu/businessmodelcompetition or contact Westfahl at mwestfahl@autrytech.edu or (580) 242-2750.
