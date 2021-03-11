Applications are available to serve on seven of the city of Enid’s volunteer boards and commissions.
A total 25 vacancies are set to be filled on the following groups: Metropolitan Area Planning Commission; Enid Joint Recreation Triad; Enid Parks & Recreation Board; Board of Adjustment; Meadowlake Golf Course Advisory Board (at-large, Meadowlake golfer, Meadowlake Men’s Association member and Meadowlake Women’s Association member); Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission; and Historic Preservation Commission (registered architect, licensed real estate agent and attorney).
Applications also are being accepted to fill vacancies on the Construction Board of Appeals. Vacancies to be considered for this board are:
• One registered design professional who is a registered architect.
• One licensed electrical contractor, or a licensed electrical journeyman.
• One licensed mechanical contractor, or a licensed mechanical journeyman.
• One registered design professional with plumbing experience, or a licensed plumbing contractor.
• One licensed plumbing contractor, or a licensed plumbing journeyman.
Applications are due by March 29 and can be completed by clicking on at the link online at www.enid.org/boards. Enid City Commission will vote to approve members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.