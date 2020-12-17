Applications are being accepted to fill the Ward 6 vacancy on Enid City Commission.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 4, the day before the commission is expected to appoint a replacement at its next regular meeting.
Applications can be completed online at www.enid.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication.
The commission holds regularly scheduled meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, as well as special meetings as needed.
Qualifications required of the applicant, in order to be considered for appointment are:
• Must be a registered voter.
• Must be at least 25 years old.
• Must have been a resident of the city of Enid for at least two years.
• Must be a resident of Ward 6.
According to the city, commissioners may conduct interviews with applicants.
Information may be obtained in the city clerk's office in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7275.
Former Ward 6 Commissioner David Mason stepped down from the position at midnight Wednesday, due to his moving out of the ward. Also appointed himself, his term was set to expire in May.
Ward 6 residents Ryan E. Redd, Scott Orr and Michael Shuck have filed to run for the seat in the regular election on Feb. 9. The appointed commissioner would hold office until the winner is sworn in May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.