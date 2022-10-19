The federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, ruled that Oklahoma’s execution protocol does not violate the U.S. Constitution or federal law.
The case was brought by several Oklahoma death-row inmates and has been ongoing for nearly a decade.
“On behalf of the numerous families whose lives were irrevocably altered by heinous murders of loved ones, I thank the 10th Circuit for its timely, thorough and definitive decision,” Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said in a emailed news release. “The 10th Circuit has again affirmed that Oklahoma’s execution protocol is constitutional.”
In thes ruling, the Tenth Circuit held that death-row inmates do not have a right to have lawyers at their side (with a phone) during the execution because they have not shown any actual “injury in fact,” according to O'Connor's email.
At trial earlier this year, the inmates had claimed an actual injury caused by Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol, and specifically the use of the drug midazolam. But the district court disagreed, finding that all recent executions in Oklahoma proceeded in a constitutional manner and that Oklahoma’s protocol “worked as intended,” according to O'Connor's news release.
The district court found that inmates “have fallen well short of clearing the bar set by the Supreme Court” for a successful Eighth Amendment challenge. Based on the testimony of several expert anesthesiologists, the trial court held the “evidence persuade(d) the court, and not by a small margin,” that midazolam “can be relied upon ... to render the inmate insensate to pain for the few minutes required to complete the execution.”
In their appeal to the 10th Circuit, inmates raised just the access-to-lawyer issue.
