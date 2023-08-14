ENID, Okla. — A competency hearing for Michael Scott Geiger scheduled for Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023, was put on hold after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay in his case.
According to online records, Garfield County District Attorney's Office received the stay after hours on Friday. A copy of the stay was unavailable Monday but would be available Tuesday.
A status hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
Geiger, 52, is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping in the death of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton on April 28, 2022.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. In a bill of particulars filed in November 2022, prosecutors stated they would seek the death penalty as a result of Geiger being previously convicted of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to a person; that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel; and that there exists a probability that Geiger would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a threat to society.
Geiger waived his rights to a jury trial during a hearing Aug. 4 before District Judge Tom Newby.
A report from Oklahoma Department of Mental Health filed July 17 foundGeiger incompetent to stand trial. Bonnie Campo, a spokesperson for ODMH, confirmed the ruling of incompetence stated in the report. However, the report was sealed by Newby, as were all future reports pertaining to the mental health of Geiger.
In the state of Oklahoma, a judge or a jury in a trial decides on competency of defendants.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:47 a.m. on April 28, 2022, to the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, after a 911 call reporting a young girl was in the hotel’s swimming pool.
Arriving officers found Guyton, who had been removed from the pool, and performed CPR until Life EMS arrived on scene and transported her to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.
Guyton, whose family had been staying at the hotel, had injuries consistent with a sexual assault, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Geiger, who had been determined as a person of interest, later that same day after locating him on the rooftop of a business near the hotel. A pair of gloves, a hat and a white pillowcase with blood on it were found in the immediate area, according to the affidavit.
