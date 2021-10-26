Waukomis Elementary School is welcoming the community for a day of fun and celebration at its annual carnival fundraiser this weekend.
Carnival games will last from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The games and festivities will include bingo, face painting, country store, ring toss, plinko, corn hole, cake walk and much more. Game tickets are 25 cents each.
Pizza will be served in the cafeteria at noon.
Students are selling raffle tickets for $1 now. Items that will be raffled include a smart TV, fire pit, corn hole boards, gas grill, air fryer, doorbell camera and other great prizes.
Second-grade teacher Kim Pearson said the carnival is a major fundraiser for the elementary school, including for technology, new items and "anything field trips."
"I do bingo, which is a pretty big deal," Pearson said.
The class that sells the most carnival tickets will crown its chosen classmates as Carnival King and Queen. Classes will compete from pre-K to second grade and third grade to sixth grade.
Candidates from Mrs. Terrel’s pre-K class are Sicily Givens and Aaron Hornberger, Mrs. Willard’s kindergarten candidates are Maycee Niles and Brooks Helberg; Mrs. Heisler’s first-grade candidates are McKenzie Nels and Trey Funk; Ms. Overstreet’s first-grade candidates are Brooklyn Hamilton and Asher Voelzke; Mrs. Pearson’s second-grade candidates are Carol Lynn Chmielewski and Jaxson Martin; Mrs. Burt’s third-grade candidates are Carly Burch and Cooper Carson; Mrs. Simunek’s fourth-grade candidates are Jami Valtr Talbott and Trey Hicks; Mrs. Vanover’s fourth-grade candidates are Brynlee Schroeder and Cache Wood; Mrs. Vaught and Mr. Bingham’s fifth-grade candidates are Paige Nels and Jett Husted; Mrs. Harding and Ms. McCrary’s sixth-grade candidates are Layni Costello and Austin Rutledge.
This year's carnival fundraiser comes as the new elementary school has broken ground north of the district's field house, set to replace the current building, which will be torn down.
"It's much needed, much needed," Pearson said of the future school building, which is being funded from a major bond issue Waukomis voters narrowly passed in February.
