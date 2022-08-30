ENID, Okla. — An annual suicide awareness and prevention walk will be held during First Friday on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in downtown Enid.
Garfield County’s Out of the Darkness community walk, put on by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is an advocacy, education and research effort to help save lives and serve people who have been affected by suicide loss, said Ashley Bradley, chair of this year’s walk.
“The Out of the Darkness walk is just an extension into the community to help community members understand that they are not alone and have that support,” Bradley said, “because suicide is a taboo subject ... so it's really helpful to see that you're not on this journey alone. It also gives them a sacred place to remember their loved ones.”
Registration for the event will start at 5:30 p.m., and a ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Garfield County Court House lawn. Participants then will walk around the courthouse twice, though individuals and teams are encouraged to continue walking in remembrance of their loved ones, if they want.
Items in a silent auction, which will close at 7:30 p.m., include a portrait package, handmade quilts, jewelry, metal signs and more. A memory quilt will be on display, as well.
Mental health resources will be available on-site, including a few therapists, as well as information about AFSP.
Bubbles will be available for people to blow in remembrance of their loved ones, and honor beads of various colors also will be available to show a wearer’s connection to the cause.
Community members can stop by and share messages of hope and remembrance on a banner — the same one used in last year’s walk.
“We just felt like it might be interesting to be able to watch it grow each year,” said Bradley, whose son died by suicide in 2019 at 18 years old. “My daughter and I, of course, signed for my son and her brother, and we'll continue to sign that each year.”
Suicide is the ninth-leading cause of death in Oklahoma — the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10 through 34 — and 12th in the United States, according to AFSP.
Nationally, there are about 130 suicides per day, according to AFSP, and in 2020, 47,45,979 Americans died by suicide.
There is no registration fee to participate in the event, but individuals who raise at least $150 will receive a Out of the Darkness walk T-shirt.
A donation jar also will be set up, and Bradley said all of the funds raised will stay in Northwest Oklahoma to go toward resources, tools and programs.
Organizers have set a goal of raising $5,000, and as of Tuesday, $485 had been raised.
To register online before Friday, visit https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&even tID=8007.
“We just want people to understand that even though we live in rural Oklahoma, there are options, resources and people who care,” Bradley said. “I love doing Out of the Darkness on First Friday, because a lot of people are put off by the word ‘suicide.’ We've gotten more people just by those who walk by and grab information to pass on or say, ‘Hey, I'll stick this in my office.’”
For more information about the walk, contact Bradley by emailing soonerlady84@yahoo.com or visit https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=8617.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988, a direct, three-digit phone number that went live in July and connects any person with behavioral health professionals.
For more support and/or resources, visit https://afsp.org/get-help and https://afsp.org/suicide-prevention-resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.