ENID, Okla. — The 2021 Walk 4RKids, held each year to honor individuals with special needs will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Meadowlake Park.
The annual walk raises funds to support 4RKids Foundation, which was founded in 2003 and helps promote community awareness of individuals with special needs and provides vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs.
Tricia Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids, said the walk is one of 4RKids’ biggest fundraisers. More than $33,000 in corporate sponsorships has already been raised, and the teams participating in the walk will bring in about $15,000 to $20,000, she said.
“Without (Walk 4RKids), we would have trouble with our operations, so this is a big chunk of our budget,” Mitchell said. “Mostly, just having the community be out and about. ... It’s a good way to spread the word and provide awareness of what we do.”
Registration will begin at 10 a.m., and the walk will start at 11 a.m., Mitchell said. The top three teams with the most money raised will be awarded prizes.
The walk is a family-friendly event and will include other activities such as food trucks, rides, carnival games, a silent auction and more.
About 10 to 15 items will be auctioned off during the silent auction, including a stay at 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel and Indoor Waterpark in Newkirk, a quilt and various baskets with gift cards from local businesses including Boomerang and Chick-fil-A. In addition, Mitchell said Williams Broadcasting, owners of Jiffy Trip, will hold a drawing for someone to win their weight in gas.
To register for or donate to the event, visit www.givelively.org/donate/4rkids/2021-walk-4rkids. Check and cash donations can also be brought to 4RKids, 710 W. Overland Trail. Mitchell added that teams can also show up the day of the event with the money they raised. Teams receive one T-shirt for every $75 raised.
“If they raise no money, they can still participate. If they raise $1,000, they can participate — it doesn’t matter,” Mitchell said, “but if they do raise money, that’ll help 4RKids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.