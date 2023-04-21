ENID, Okla. — The 32nd annual Victims' Vigil held in Enid to raise awareness of crime victims' issues and rights will be Tuesday evening, April 25, 2023.
Held in commemoration of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, the Victims' Vigil will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at YWCA Enid, 525 S. Quincy, according to a press release Mike Fields, district attorney for Oklahoma District 4, which includes Garfield County.
“Crime victims are our family, friends, neighbors and community members," Fields said in the release. "While we can never truly understand the depth of their trauma and the impact on their lives, we can ensure that appropriate services are available to help them. By enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services and upholding principles of equity and inclusivity for all, we can enable crime victims to find the justice they seek, in whatever form that might take."
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week was first observed in 1981 to honor survivors of crime and promote crime victims’ rights and services.
This year’s theme for the week, April 23 through 29, is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change,” which Fields said in the release "emphasizes the importance of partner organizations’ commitment to engaging with victims of crime; learning from their lived experiences; amplifying their voices; and fostering an environment in which they are heard, believed and supported."
Although agencies and partners work toward these goals now, there is always a need to expand opportunities for victims to disclose their victimization, connect with services and receive the support they need, the release states.
The featured speakers, who are from the Victims’ Impact Panel of Oklahoma, will share stories of how they were affected by impaired drivers and ways they have been able to overcome and even help other victims and offenders.
The Victims' Vigil also will include a presentation of survivor stories that have been submitted in advance. Any crime victim who wishes to submit a survivor story may do so by Monday in the form of an audio recording, a writing or a poem, piece of art, music, etc.
Submissions can be emailed to ywca@ywcaenid.com. Questions may be directed to Melissa Blanton, assistant district attorney, at (580) 233-1311.
"Our goal is to elevate as many survivor voices as possible during the vigil," the release states.
Fields pointed out in the release that these local events are part of a wider effort to bring more attention to victims’ rights — a movement that has come a long way in a relatively short time.
Since passage of the Victims of Crime Act in 1984, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has successfully promoted the awareness of victims’ rights and resources. Fields said in the release that said this year’s theme specifically underscores the importance of listening to survivors’ voices in every space where decisions are made that could impact them.
Fields said in the release many community partners have worked hard to make the Victims' Vigil special. It's sponsored this year by Fields, YWCA Enid, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Enid Police Department, The CARE Campus, Garfield County Coordinated Community Response Team and Garfield County Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team.
"We hope that everyone will join us," Fields said in the release.
For more information about the 2023 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week or the Victims’ Vigil, contact Blanton by calling (580) 233-1311.
