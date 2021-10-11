ENID, Okla. — The annual United Way Chili Cook Off will return to Enid with a carnival spin this year.
“Roller Coasters, Rides and Chili” is the theme of the cookoff, presented by Security National Bank, to be held at Stride Bank Event Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
“The Stride Event Center arena is a perfect location for this event,” said Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma. “It allows for ample parking, adequate space for all our vendors, and plenty of seating for our United Way friends. We are hoping for a full slate of chefs and amazingly decorated booths, a wide array of door prizes and tasty chili from a variety of exceptional cooks.”
Tickets to attend the event are $8 in advance and $10 at the door, which includes a drink, chili and dessert, and may be purchased in advance from the United Way office or the day of the event at the door.
Chili entries will compete in three categories: Judge's Chili Choice, Best Booth Decorations and Top Dollar Chili. Tasting begins at 11 a.m.
“The committee is expecting to see contestants decked out in classic and new character costumes with booths decorated in carnival themes,” committee chair Cindy Bailey said. “Our chili competitors are extremely imaginative and I’m sure will amaze us with their creativity — which lends for a fun-filled event.”
All funds raised benefit the 15 partner agencies of United Way, along with discretionary giving designations.
United Way partner agencies are: Booker T. Washington Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross serving NW Oklahoma, Community Development Support Association, Catholic Charities, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Loaves & Fishes of NW Oklahoma, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, RSVP, Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid and Youth and Family Services.
Get your tickets by stopping by the United Way office at 401 W. Broadway, Suite 223 in Great Plains Bank, or by calling (580) 237-0821 or email Kim Pendergraft, kim@unitedwayenid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.