Enid’s historical after-dark event, Tombstone Tales, is set to resume this October.
Tombstone Tales, which runs Oct. 8-9, features tractor-trailer rides through Enid Cemetery, with stops at numerous tombstones manned by re-enactors dressed in period clothing who share the stories of famous, deceased Enid residents with a brief monologue.
The characters change yearly, with new, old and revamped characters.
The historical tour has been going on for nine years and sells out every year, said Errol Wofford, with the Chisholm Trail Coalition.
Last year, the event did not occur because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We feature some really unique and unusual characters that have lived and died in Enid,” Wofford said. “We hope to honor those people by bringing their stories to life again. It isn’t a scary tour, just a historical one. We hope to see returning and new faces out there this year.”
Local nonprofit Chisholm Trail Coalition puts on the event and hosts a fundraiser in conjunction with the tours. Food is available by donation to Enid Cemetery Board.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to headstone restoration and other important, unplanned maintenance at the cemetery.
The tours go for 30 minutes from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on both days.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott. People are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time.
For reservations, call (580) 233-3643, ext. 1, or stop by the center. Only cash or checks are accepted.
