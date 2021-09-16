ENID, Okla. — When Lindsey Farr was chosen as the beneficiary of the annual Sherry Ann Suttmiller Softball Tournament, she was overwhelmed.
Farr, a 911 dispatcher with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, was diagnosed with bladder cancer in September 2019 and said being the recipient for this year’s tournament, which will be held this weekend, means the world to her.
“It’s an honor,” said Farr, a former dispatcher with the Enid Police Department’s dispatch center. “I knew Jeff Suttmiller, Sherry’s husband, and … the fact that it’s me now is just shocking.”
Kickoff for the 2021 tournament will be at 7 p.m. on Friday at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark, with games following at 8 and 9 p.m., according to an EPD press release.
Play will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday with games following each hour. The tournament, which was created in 2010, is an eight-team, double-elimination style with a one-hour time limit for each game.
Teams come from all around the area and even from Oklahoma City to play in the tournament, said EPD Detective Robin Bench.
The standard-rules tournament will conclude on Saturday evening with drawings and auction winners, a trophy presentation for the champion and a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.
In 2010, Sherry Ann Suttmiller, whose husband Jeff Suttmiller was an Enid Police Department patrolman at the time, was battling pancreatic cancer.
Suttmiller’s family and friends created the Sherry A. Suttmiller Foundation. The financial burden placed on her family was “astronomical,” Bench said, so her family and friends, Enid/Garfield County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 144, EPD, local businesses and the community organized the first charity softball tournament to raise money for Suttmiller, the release said.
After the tournament was over, Suttmiller asked that the tournament continue each year to benefit others who are fighting cancer.
Although Suttmiller died in 2012, the tournament lives on in her name.
“We’re honoring Sherry’s last wishes to keep the benefit going,” Bench said. “Plus, we’ve benefited numerous people in the community over the last 11 years.”
The 37-year-old Farr, who’s had two surgeries since her diagnosis, said the funds will help with her chemotherapy treatments and other medical bills she has.
“It’ll definitely be a huge weight off my shoulders,” she said.
There is no entry fee to watch the tournament on Friday and Saturday. Concessions, a silent auction and raffles will raise funds for the event, the release said.
Raffle tickets for a trip for two to Las Vegas are $2 each, and tickets for various raffle baskets are $1 each. Raffle winners will be drawn at about 6 p.m.
Items in the silent auction include an air compressor, a barbecue grill and a Taurus G2C 9mm.
The tournament also will feature the champion Enid Connie Mack baseball team, which will be honored during a ceremony at 12:30 p.m., according to the release.
