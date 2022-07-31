ENID, Okla. — Donations and teams are needed for the upcoming annual Sherry Ann Suttmiller Softball Tournament.
The SAS Softball Tournament is hosted annually in honor of Suttmiller, who was battling pancreatic cancer in 2010 and whose husband Jeff was an Enid Police Department patrolman at the time.
Suttmiller was the beneficiary of the first charity softball tournament, which was organized to help with the costs of her cancer treatments.
After it was over, Suttmiller, who died in 2012, asked that the tournament continue each year to benefit others who are fighting cancer.
Items, gift cards or monetary donations still are needed for the charity softball tournament, which will be held Sept. 16-17 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
To donate, reach out to the Enid Fraternal Order of Police #144 on Facebook or contact Detective Shawn Ramsey at (580) 616-7119, Sgt. Tanner Austin at (580) 616-7031 or Sgt. Tyler Evans at (580) 616-7109.
All proceeds from the SAS Softball Tournament, sponsored by the Suttmiller family, Enid Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #144 and EPD, will go toward a local woman battling breast cancer, Evans said.
Softball teams still can sign up for the eight-team tournament by contacting Ramsey, Austin or Evans or reaching out to the FOP’s Facebook page. The deadline for teams and donations is Sept. 1.
In addition to softball games, the event will have a silent auction, fireworks and a concession stand.
For more information, email enidfoplodge@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.