ENID, Okla. — The Enid Gem and Mineral Society is hosting its annual Spring Rock Swap next week.
There is no charge to attend the rock swap, set for Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the breezeway on Randolph in downtown Enid.
The swap and sale will feature booths to shop, friends to greet, tales of field trips and a “spin ‘n win” for the kids.
Items will include rocks, gems, fossils, home decor, jewelry and more. Lapidary enthusiasts from all over Oklahoma will be there.
Vendors wanting more information should contact John H. at (580) 231-6111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.