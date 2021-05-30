Enid’s 24th annual Relay for Life fundraiser will kick off downtown during this week’s First Friday.
Relay for Life of Garfield County will start at 6:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies on the Garfield County Court House lawn to honor everyone who has been affected by cancer and will last until 10 p.m.
The evening event will celebrate, commemorate and raise awareness and funds not only for the American Cancer Society, but also for Garfield County, said Coral Stadler, marketing chair for Relay for Life of Garfield County.
“It’s so important for us here in Garfield County because we have our Cancer Center here in Enid, and the money that we raise goes directly into not just Oklahoma, but Garfield County patients,” Stadler said. “It helps raise money for their cancer treatments, their meals, their rides to chemo and then, of course, finding a cure for cancer.”
Relay for Life began in 1985 when Dr. Gordon Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Wash., raising $27,000 for the American Cancer Society. The following year, 19 teams participated in the first Relay event and raised $33,000, according to Relay for Life.
“We were going to do an online auction, and then four days before it, I got COVID-19, and I was running everything, so we didn’t get to do anything last year — we just had corporate sponsors,” Stadler said. “This year, we’ve been able to have corporate sponsors. We won’t get to do our annual gala that we usually do, but we will get to do the walk.”
People are welcome to walk in support, donate to the cause or do both, Stadler said. So far, nine teams and 38 total participants have signed up and donated, and $15,713.30 of its $20,000 goal has been reached.
To get involved in or get more information about the annual evening event on June 4 with Relay for Life of Garfield County, visit www.relayforlife.org/garfieldcook, www.facebook.com/Garfield-County-Relay-for-Life-Enid-OK-680714591967431/ or email kyna.swanson@cancer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.