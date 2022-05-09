ENID, Okla. — Pet owners can get their animals vaccinated and licensed on Sunday.
The citywide rabies shot clinic will be noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue.
The clinic is open to the public, including pet owners outside of Enid, and will include pet vaccinations for rabies and issuance of pet licenses as required by local ordinance.
For $10, pet owners can get the rabies shot and a city license. For animals that already have been vaccinated, pet owners can bring their rabies vaccination certificate, and a city license will be issued for $2. Licenses are valid
from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 in the year it is purchased.
Payments can be made in cash or by personal check, but no credit or debit cards will be accepted at the clinic.
A license is required for every dog, cat or potbellied pig over the age of 6 months. Registering animals allows for identification of the owner should the pet become lost or stolen.
Animal Welfare officers and local veterinarians will administer the vaccines and issue city pet licenses.
Pet owners are responsible for their pets' behavior at the event. Dogs must be contained properly on a leash or inside a carrier, and cats must be contained inside a carrier.
EPD will keep records of registration.
No dog, cat or ferret will be registered until it has been inoculated by a licensed veterinarian with an approved and recognized rabies vaccine and a certificate signed by the veterinarian certifying the inoculation. That certification must be presented to the police department showing that the animal has been inoculated, which will render such animal immune from rabies for the period of registration.
No potbellied pig shall be registered until it has been tested and examined by a licensed veterinarian against infectious disease and a certificate signed by veterinarian certifies such examination has occurred. That certificate must be presented to the police department for the period of the registration.
