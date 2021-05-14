The Austin Box “12” Foundation will host its seventh annual Picnic for Progress, which helps raise awareness about prescription drug abuse and takes back unneeded drugs and needles for safe disposal, on Saturday.
The community take-back event will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Champion Park, 740 N. 10th. Social distancing will be maintained, and the event is a drive-thru or walk-up event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gail Box founded the Austin Box “12” Foundation in honor of her son Austin Box, an Enid native who played football for the University of Oklahoma and died of a prescription drug overdose in 2011, with the mission of bringing awareness to and educating the public on the dangers of prescription drug abuse.
“One of the ways that we can stop the abuse of prescription drugs is to store our prescriptions, use our prescriptions and dispose of our prescriptions appropriately,” Box said. “We hope that the community will look through their prescription drugs, and anything that is outdated or no longer being used, they will bring it to dispose of it.”
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs will operate the prescription drug take-back, accepting unwanted medications and used and unused needles, syringes and lancets stored in puncture-proof containers for disposal, “no questions asked.”
Salvation Army will be providing free hot dogs for those who show up at Picnic for Progress. NARCAN nasal spray, used for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose emergencies but does not take the place of emergency medical care, also will be given out for free.
Information regarding prescription drug abuse and community resources will be handed out.“(Picnic for Progress) is a great day to remember Austin, to do something in his memory that will hopefully save a life and maybe just bring awareness to addiction,” Box said. “When Austin passed away, he was wearing a wristband that said ‘Proverbs 27:17,’ and that’s ‘iron sharpens iron,’ so ‘one man sharpens another.’ I think that any time that we hold community events like this, then we are sharpening each other, and we’re also sharpening our community.”
