ESO Ornament

Enid Symphony Auxiliary Society is selling its 2020 Christmas ornament to benefit Enid Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided)

Enid Symphony Auxiliary Society has released its 2020 Christmas ornament, to benefit Enid Symphony Orchestra.

This year’s “Flights of Fancy” ornament is a wooden bass clef, with a whimsical nod to the COVID-19 pandemic that has hampered ESO performances and fundraising.

The auxiliary is a nonprofit, and a separate entity from Enid Symphony Orchestra, comprised of both men and women, with the mission to aid the symphony.

Last year’s ornament sales helped purchase a new computer for the ESO office.

This year’s ornaments cost $15 for one, or two for $25.

For more information or to order ornaments, visit the auxiliary’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.comEnidSymphonyAuxil iarySociety/ and comment on the post regarding ornament sales.

