Enid Symphony Auxiliary Society has released its 2020 Christmas ornament, to benefit Enid Symphony Orchestra.
This year’s “Flights of Fancy” ornament is a wooden bass clef, with a whimsical nod to the COVID-19 pandemic that has hampered ESO performances and fundraising.
The auxiliary is a nonprofit, and a separate entity from Enid Symphony Orchestra, comprised of both men and women, with the mission to aid the symphony.
Last year’s ornament sales helped purchase a new computer for the ESO office.
This year’s ornaments cost $15 for one, or two for $25.
For more information or to order ornaments, visit the auxiliary’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.comEnidSymphonyAuxil iarySociety/ and comment on the post regarding ornament sales.
