ENID, Okla. — For Kay Esau, attending the Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale is a family affair.
Esau said she has been going for as long as she can remember, and her mother Clarabelle Buller, a Meno native who is now 100 years old, has made quilts for the OMRS for all 45 years it’s been held.
On Saturday, Esau, who now lives in Wichita, showed her granddaughter Kate the quilt Buller made, adding that she’s happy to contribute to the OMRS’ cause every year.
“The big attraction is family,” Esau said. “It’s just deep within my spirit to be here, to contribute and be immersed. There’s always a spirit of generosity here.”
The OMRS, now in its 45th year, raises funds for Mennonite Central Committee’s (MCC) mission — global relief, development and peace efforts — by featuring handcrafted goods for sale, a variety of foods and hundreds of items auctioned off.
According to a 2022 report, MCC provided more than $19.5 million in relief and $29.3 million in development and nearly $10.5 million in peace efforts.
Maynard Knepp, director of donor relations for MCC’s Central States, said MCC serves people in dozens of different countries, including Ukraine.
“There are people around the world that are being affected by manmade and natural disasters, and we are here to respond to those,” Knepp said.
One of the 119 total quilts auctioned off wasn’t actually sold, Knepp said. Instead, bids were accepted to go toward the traveling quilt made for a Ukrainian family, and the funds were designated for Ukraine.
All other quilts were auctioned off for hundreds and even thousands of dollars, including Buller’s, which went for $1,300. The People’s Choice Quilt, donated by the Ladies from the Clarita Church, sold for $4,000.
“I’m just so grateful for the generosity of the people,” Knepp said. “People really are kind-hearted and want to make a difference. With all of the issues going on in Ukraine, people have been incredibly generous — just so grateful.”
Keith Whiteneck, chairperson of the OMRS, said the tentative amount raised was $128,000, adding that he appreciates the turnout every year.
“We’ve had a good response from the people here, and a lot of people came up and asked if they could help in some way,” he said. “It’s nice to see that people care.”
Crafting and quilting supplies, books, linens, holiday knickknacks, peppernuts — a popular item that sold out both Friday and Saturday — and bierocks, a German dish, were just a few of the things available at the OMRS.
Sally King, who lives in Ponca City, said her favorite part about attending Mennonite Relief Sales is seeing all the crafts available, especially the quilts.
“It’s all great, homemade stuff that you can’t find anywhere in stores,” King said.
Joanie and her husband Lynn Quiring, representing the First Mennonite Church in Clinton, manned the booth selling the peppernuts and an assortment of other nuts and foods.
Despite now living in Branson, Joanie said she and Lynn go to the OMRS to show their support for the cause and because they love seeing everyone who attends.
“Sharing in the name of Christ — that’s why we keep coming back,” Joanie said. “I also love getting to see the people. This is really the only time we get to see people from other Mennonite churches.”
Valora Unruh said she and other members of New Hopedale Mennonite Church in Meno — which also made the bierocks — have attended the OMRS for years but ran the holiday crafts tables there for the first time this year.
The women manning the table are part of Worldwide Missions in the church, getting together weekly to sew, embroider and do other crafts, some of which were donated to the OMRS and sold at other tables.
“Family, friends and working for the Lord — that’s what’s kept me coming back,” Unruh said. “We know this all goes to people who are in need. The overriding thing is sharing the love of Christ with others, and then fun, food and fellowship.”
