ENID, Okla. — Every year during the annual Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale, Keith Whiteneck sees how caring people truly can be.
The OMRS, now in its 44th year, features handcrafted goods, a variety of foods and items up for auction, all to raise funds for Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) global relief, development and peace efforts, such as providing clean, drinking water to communities in need.
Crafting and quilting supplies, apple butter, books, linens, kettle corn, holiday knickknacks, peppernuts — which sold out both days — and verenikas, a Russian dish, were just a few of the things available for the crowd.
“We really appreciate everyone’s support, and it’s just gratifying to see that and know that people care,” said Whiteneck, chairperson of the OMRS.
Hundreds of people showed up to attend the relief sale held on Friday and Saturday at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center — one of 46 sales held in the United States and Canada to raise money for the MCC.
The MCC served people in 47 countries and provided more than $15 million in relief funds in 2020-2021.
The opening item during the craft and quilt auction on Saturday morning was a loaf of bread that sold for $5,000.
Les Gustafson-Zook, constituent relations coordinator for the MCC, said the first item sold in an auction is usually a donation toward the relief efforts.
“Each sale has its own thing in terms of what’s the first thing that is sold, and often, people in the communities use those as an opportunity just to be generous,” Gustafson-Zook said.
Seventy quilts were auctioned off, each one going for several hundred or even thousands of dollars. The People’s Choice quilt, donated by Pleasant View Mennonite Church in Hydro, sold for $3,100.
Margaret Moss said she enjoys looking at all of the quilts each year, admiring the different approaches, patterns and techniques used by quilters.
She also buys gifts for her family members each year, knowing that the money is contributing to a good cause.
“(The relief sale) is a good way to communicate your appreciation for organizations that do good work,” Moss said.
After going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gustafson-Zook said it’s nice to be back in person, and he recognizes that the relief sales aren’t just fundraisers — they’re “like a family reunion” that brings people from all walks of life together.
“This is the network of people that believe that Christ calls us to feed hungry people, so they’re enjoying seeing each other again,” he said.
Ruth Buller browsed through patterns on Saturday morning, not really looking for anything in particular.
As a longtime attendee of the relief sale, Buller said she likes seeing all the items and trying the food, especially the New Year’s cookies, but truly enjoys getting to be around people she’s known for a while.
“It’s the interactions, and seeing all these people that I’ve known for years,” she said.
Julie Kliewer was busy helping run the “linens and things” booth at the relief sale, which she’s been a part of for about a decade. All of the items at the tables come from Oklahomans who donate handcrafted or secondhand things, such as soaps and tea towels.
Kliewer said she got her start in the relief sale after being invited by a friend, but like Buller, what’s kept her coming back for a decade is seeing all the attendees and vendors’ items and foods.
What means a lot to her, like Moss, is knowing that the funds raised will go toward a good cause.
“It just makes you feel really good that so many people care — that people want to help and that there’s good people out there,” Kliewer said. “It makes you feel good knowing that there’s good out there.”
Whiteneck said the tentative amount raised as of Saturday evening was about $147,000, which is due to the “generosity of the people who came and supported the sale through purchasing something” and is a “testament” to people who helped organize the relief sale.
“Most of all, it is a testament to the goodness of God,” Whiteneck said. “Our prayer is that God would be glorified in all that is done with the funds raised.”
