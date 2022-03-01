ENID, Okla. — The 88th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show is returning this week to Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue.
More than 2,200 animals will be brought in as Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce welcomes nearly 800 4-H and FFA members and their agricultural education instructors, extension educators and families to the livestock show, which begins Tuesday and continues through the premium sale on Monday, March 7.
Brady Bond, now in his second year as general superintendent of the livestock show, said a lot of the kids participating in the show are learning life skills like responsibility and how to work hard and take care of their animals.
“The best part is seeing kids that work hard all year to get to see some results,” Bond said. “You’re not going to win every time you go out, but as long as you’re learning, taking that and moving on and making those changes to be a better showman or a better feeder — that’s really all you can ask for,” he said.
Fairgrounds opened on Monday for stall set-up and cattle move in, and on Tuesday, the beginning beef showcase starts at 10 a.m., followed by the steer show at noon.
The rest of the week includes: The heifer show at 8 a.m. on Wednesday; the lamb lead at 9 a.m., with ewe lamb show at 10 a.m. followed by wether lambs, on Thursday; the breeding doe goats at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by wether goats; the barrow show at 8 a.m. on Saturday; and the gilt show at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The awards presentation and premium sale will round out the show on March 7. Awards will be presented at 6:15 p.m., with the premium sale auction beginning at 6:30 p.m.
For a full schedule, visit www.nwdistrictshow.com/schedule.
Additionally, this year will include an agricultural mechanics contest, which is sponsored by Koch Fertilizer, has 86 project entries and begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Bond said.
Some of the kids who entered into the agricultural mechanic contest show also have livestock, but Bond said over half are kids who “probably wouldn’t have come” otherwise.
“(The agricultural mechanics contest) allows those kids ... who may not live on a farm, or who may not have the resources to show livestock, to get involved in FFA and 4-H by building shop projects,” Bond said.
