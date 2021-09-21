ENID, Okla. — Runners from across the region will hit Enid’s streets on Saturday for the annual Triangle Insurance Great Land Run race.
The race, which includes a 5K, 10K and a half marathon, raises funds each year to support Enid and Chisholm public school districts.
Around 300 runners are brought in from the area and even out of state, said Sally Wall, head of creative and branding at Triangle Insurance, which became corporate sponsor for the race in 2015.
“We want to help support the local school districts,” Wall said. “It’s helped with all kinds of technological things for the schools, and it’s just good to give back to our community.”
Check-in for the race is from 5:30-6:15 a.m. on Saturday at the southwest corner of Chisholm Trail Expo Center, which is where the race will start and finish.
The half marathon begins at 6:30 a.m, and the 5K and 10K are both set to start at 7:30 a.m.
The online registration deadline is Wednesday.
To register, visit https://2017glr.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9685. A virtual run option also is available.
Packet pickup is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Friday in the lobby of Triangle Business Center, 205 W. Maple, and for the morning of the race during check-in.
Pre-registration fees for the race are $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K and $65 for the half marathon. After Wednesday, the fees each go up by $5, and runners can register during the packet pickup or on the morning of the race.
Fees for runners under 10 years old in the 5K are $25, and Enid Running Club members will receive a discount of $5.
All participants will receive a custom-designed Finisher’s Medal, and an awards ceremony will follow the race.
In 2008, the Great Land Run Education Foundation was founded by Continental Resources with the objective to support the two school districts through the race, said Eve Switzer, president of the Enid Running Club’s board of directors.
Since its inception, the foundation has donated more than $500,000.
The amount of funds donated to the schools are based on enrollment numbers.
“We hover somewhere around $30,000 to $40,000 (every year) that we raised for the public schools,” Switzer said. “We’re always wanting to grow the race, and ... the more runners that we have, the more sponsors we get, and the more sponsors we get, the more money the schools get.”
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said the Great Land Run race has been a “tremendous” fundraiser for the school district throughout the years.
Funds from the race have been used for instructional-related programs and technology-related expenses in the past. This year, Floyd said the funds will go toward the EPS’ hope-centered program.
Chisholm Superintendent Chad Broughton said the funds raised through the race have helped with technological improvements such as providing students Chromebooks and iPads.
“It’s a good thing for the community,” Broughton said. “In today’s climate with public school funding, every little bit helps.”
Wall said Triangle has a team that will participate in the race and more than 20 people who volunteer during the race. As of Monday, 175 runners were signed up for the race, Switzer said.
Switzer, who has been involved with the Great Land Run race for several years, said in addition to raising money for EPS and CPS, said seeing a person’s joy after they finish their race is one of the best parts.
“It’s really neat,” she said. “I usually go trolling for pictures and take pictures of people with their medals and see how proud they are.”
To see a map of the 5K and 10K, visit http://greatlandrun.com/Map5-10K.pdf, and for the half marathon, visit http://greatlandrun.com/Map-Half.pdf.
For more information on the Great Land Run Race, visit http://greatlandrun.com/info.html.
