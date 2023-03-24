ENID, Okla. — Dozens of food and arts and crafts vendors will be in downtown Enid this weekend for the ninth annual Red Brick Road Food Truck & Arts Festival.
Put together by Enid Event Company, the two-day festival will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the 200 block of East Maple.
Tammy Wilson, owner of Enid Event Company, said around 35 food vendors have signed up for the festival, bringing a wide range of cuisine to festival-goers. In addition, around 30 arts and crafts vendors plan to attend.
Settlers Brewing Co., Enid Brewing Co. and Beer Me Up will all be on-site, too.
Wilson said the festival provides a fun atmosphere for community members, adding that last year’s two-day festival saw more than 5,000 attendees.
“People really like food, music, beer and art,” Wilson said, “and when you put all of that in one place, it doesn’t matter what your social status or any of that is — everybody just comes together over those.”
Musicians will perform live throughout both days of the festival. The lineup includes Austin Duplantis, Greg Demyon, Amanda Cunningham, Brock Niehus, Emma Rose, Jeremy Hildebrand, Gus Burns, Sean Gallagher, Lane Haas and Joe LaBelle.
Wristbands are required to enter the festival and will be available each day for $3. Most of the vendors will accept credit and debit cards, but cash is the required payment option at the gate.
Children 8 years old and younger can enter for free.
Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and pets on leashes, as long as owners clean up after them, are welcome, too.
For more information on the Red Brick Road Food Truck & Arts Festival and other events, visit Enid Event Company on Facebook. or contact Wilson by emailing info@enidevents.com or calling (580) 402-6732.
