ENID, Okla. — The eighth annual Red Brick Road Food Truck & Art Festival will bring a variety of food, artwork and live music to downtown Enid this weekend.
The festival, put together by Enid Event Company, will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Maple in downtown Enid.
Tammy Wilson, owner of Enid Event Company, said 27 food trucks have signed up for the festival to sell a wide range of cuisine to festival-goers, along with 26 artists’ booths and other vendors.
Settlers Brewing Co. also will be on site selling beer, and around a dozen regional musicians will be performing live both days of the festival.
Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome, and attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
One-day wristbands are available for $3, and wristbands valid for both days are $5. Children ages 8 and younger can enter for free.
The wristbands will be sold at the gate. Most of the vendors will accept credit and debit cards, but cash is the preferred payment option at the gate.
Attendees must have wristbands to make purchases at the festival, and also are asked to avoid parking in the Leonardo’s Children’s Museum parking lot.
Wilson said the festival always has a fun-filled atmosphere, is family friendly and lets people get outside and see other community members from “all walks of life” after being “cooped up all winter.”
“It’s a fun way to spend the day with your family,” she said. “It’s the first big event of the year where everybody can get out after all the cold, yucky weather and spend a nice day with each other, and it’s always just a fun way to kick off the season.”
Wilson said the festival gets “bigger and bigger every year.” This is the first year the festival will last two days.
“When you have that many trucks, people can’t eat food from all of them in one day, and I thought, ‘We’ll try two days,’” Wilson said. “It’ll give everybody an opportunity to come back and try the stuff they didn’t get to try the first time.”
For more information on the Red Brick Road Food Truck & Art Festival or other events, visit www.fb.com/enidevents or contact Wilson by emailing info@enidevents.com or calling (580) 402-6732.
