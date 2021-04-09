All of Enid’s roughly 2,200 fire hydrants will be tested over the next several weeks to ensure they’re working efficiently for fire protection.
City fire crews will begin testing hydrants Monday in three areas: Maine to Maple from Van Buren to Washington; Chestnut to Cherry from 14th to 21st; and Willow from Oakwood to Cleveland, plus Rolling Oaks and Quailwood drives.
During hydrant inspections, residents might experience temporarily low water pressure and discolored (rusty) water.
The discoloration of the water will not harm an individual, although it might stain light-colored clothing or linens, according to the city. The fire department advises that you run your faucets until the water runs clear and to not run hot water or do laundry until the water is clear.
After every use and inspection, the dry barrel hydrants are closed and water drains from the barrel back into the ground. Hydrants that do not drain properly or have other problems are reported to the city Public Works Department for further maintenance.
This annual testing is essential to maintain the community’s Class 2 Insurance Services Office (ISO) Public Protection Classification.
Enid Fire Department personnel will check to make sure at least 36 inches are clear around all fire hydrants to aid in their easy identification and access, as required by city fire code.
Further neighborhood testing locations will be announced on the city of Enid’s Facebook and in the News & Eagle.
