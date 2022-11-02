ENID, Okla. — Community members are invited to venture to the Enid SPCA Annual Festival on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, 2022.
Previously known as the ESPCA Food, Wine and Beer Festival, the 23rd annual event will be 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Chisholm Trail Expo Center and will feature food, drinks, games and live music from local band Backstage Pass.
Vickie Grantz, executive director of ESPCA, said the event, which is the nonprofit’s “single biggest fundraiser,” typically brings in about $55,000.
“You can get grant funding for a lot of programs, but very few grant funds are available for operational costs,” she said, “so ESPCA Annual Festival is very important because it is our only opportunity to be able to have contingency operations funds to cover things that are not budgeted in our annual budget.”
Grantz said around 14 food vendors and 10 beverage vendors, along with a few miscellaneous vendors, will be at the event.
This year’s theme is “Adventure Awaits,” which Grantz said is fitting for the ESPCA Annual Festival.
“It's an opportunity for everybody to come out and venture into some new local businesses and the kinds of things that they provide for our community, as well as a few food trucks, and you might be able to sample some new wine, liquor or beer,” Grantz said. “This is just an opportunity to be able to come out, sample some new things and see what Enid, Oklahoma, has to offer.”
Tickets for the event are available at ESPCA’s office, 1116 Overland Trail, and online at https://enidspca.org/festival; The Cat Clinic, 402 S. Oakwood #F; and at Groom Closet Pet Center, 2005 W. Chestnut.
Sponsorships still are available and on the website, too. For information, contact Grantz by calling (580) 278-1969 or by emailing director@enidspca.org.
For more information, call ESPCA at (580) 233-1325 or visit https://enidspca.org or Enid SPCA on Facebook.
