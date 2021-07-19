ENID, Okla. — Local civic organizations will compete in a blood drive for the chance to win $800 next Tuesday.
Oklahoma Blood Institute will hosts its annual Enid Community Challenge blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at Stride Bank Center.
Civic organizations like Enid Rotary Club, Junior Welfare League, Enid AM Too AMBUCS, Enid Noon AMBUCS and Enid AM AMBUCS will compete against each other to see which one bring in the most donations, said Jillian Baker, blood program account consultant with OBI.
The winning organization will receive $800, and second and third places will receive $500 and $200, respectively. Baker said the prize money is courtesy of the Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute Board of Directors.
“Part of what the (civic organizations) are supposed to do is recruit donors to come out, so whether it’s their family or friends or whoever, anybody can donate on behalf of the civic groups,” she said. “That’s what makes it so challenging for them is that they have to go out and find people to come in and donate for them.”
Enid Community Challenge was created in 2008, Baker said, because most blood donations are made through the tech schools, high schools and colleges in town, so donations tend to drop during the summertime when students leave for the summer.
“We have a greater need for more blood in the summertime, so we created this to make up for those donations that we’re not getting in the summer,” she said.
Those who donate blood get a free T-shirt while supplies last and their choice of one entry to Science Museum Oklahoma, one entry to Frontier City, both in Oklahoma City, or two entries to Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park in Tulsa.
Baker said OBI’s goal is to have 100 people show up and 75 people eligible to donate.
“Typically with deferrals and everything, we would need about 100 people come out and sign up,” Baker said. “Not everyone that comes through the doors gets to donate, so that’s why we want that extra cushion of 25 people so we can make that goal of 75 people.”
To make an appointment, call Oklahoma Blood Institute at (877) 340-8777 or visit obi.org. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
Earlier this year, OBI changed some of the eligibility rules to allow more people to donate blood, including many veterans, health care workers and other civic-minded individuals who were disqualified in the past.
The changes allowed around 25,000 Oklahomans who were previously unable to donate to donate blood, Baker said.
Those who spent extended time in many European countries are now no longer deferred due to Mad Cow Disease risks, though the deferrals remain for people who spent three months or more in the United Kingdom from 1980 to 1996 and people who spent five or more years in France or Ireland from 1980 to 2001.
“Europe was our biggest one for the longest time because we have so many active duty military members over in Europe, and they were deferred for a lifetime,” Baker said. “It really helps us out at Vance Air Force Base because ... they have a lot of people out there who were not able to donate before who can now.”
Donors who have received either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine face no waiting time before giving blood or platelets.
Those who have gotten tattoos, ear piercings and body piercings from unlicensed or unlisted facilities, blood transfusions, accidental needle stick or splash for health care workers and travel to malarial-endemic areas now have a three-month deferral instead of a 12-month deferral.
Anyone who has gotten tattoos, ear piercings and body piercings from a licensed facility have no deferral.
Teens must be at least 16 year old and must weigh at least 125 pounds with signed parental permission. Teens 17 year old must weigh at least 125 pounds, but adults 18 or over should weigh at least 110 pounds.
“There are still quite a few restrictions,” Baker said. “The best thing to do if somebody is questioning whether they can donate or not is to go to our website or to call Enid Donor Center at (580) 233-9323.”
Donors can call an eligibility hotline created to help people find out whether they can donate blood products at (888) 308-3924. For a list of frequently asked questions about blood donation, visit www.obi.org/blood-donation/can-i-donate. To read about the eligibility changes OBI made earlier this year, visit www.obi.org/about-us/newsroom/changes-to-donor-eligi bility-requirements-allow-more-people-to-give-blood/2484.
