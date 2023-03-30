ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma’s largest indoor Corvette Show returns to Enid this Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Presented by Corvettes of Enid, the 31st annual Corvette Expo will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Coliseum, 111 W. Purdue.
More than 100 Corvettes are expected to be on display, said event co-chair Dick Yuhnke.
“(The Corvette Expo) brings a lot of people to Enid,” he said. “More than 50% of the people are coming from Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. ... And the locals get to come and see all the Corvettes.”
The Corvette Expo is a fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting local charities such as Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum and more.
Yuhnke said around $50,000 has been given to charities in the last five years.
General admission into the Corvette Expo is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 years old and younger.
Raffle tickets for travel vouchers of $3,000, $1,000 and $500 will be offered at the show. The price is $10 for one ticket or $25 for three tickets, and people must be at least 18 years old to enter. Attendees will be able to purchase tickets for a 50/50 fundraising raffle.
Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Anybody wanting to register their vehicles into the Corvette Expo can do so from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday ahead of the event.
A free dinner will be provided to registrants on Friday evening, as well as complimentary transportation to and from guests’ hotels.
The entry fee is $40 per vehicle for Corvettes of Enid non-members and $30 per vehicle for members of the club.
The club that has the most vehicles registered — excluding Corvettes of Enid — will receive $100, and $50 will be given to the individual who traveled the farthest.
There are 12 standard judging classes, from C1 through C8. Best in Class and People’s Choice awards will be presented, as well as Best Engine, Best Interior, Best Paint and Best of Show awards.
Selections for President’s Choice, Official Sponsor’s Choice and a “Road Warrior” car will be made, too.
Only vehicles from non-members of Corvettes of Enid are eligible for the various awards handed out at the event, Yuhnke said.
“We don’t judge our own club member’s cars, because you don’t want to invite people, who come from states all around you, and run the risk of letting them sit there and watch you give a bunch of awards to yourself,” he said.
Judging begins around 10:30 a.m., and awards will be presented around 3 p.m., right after the winners of the various raffles are announced.
“It’s a fun thing,” Yuhnke said of the Corvette Expo. “People really enjoy walking around and looking at all the Corvettes there ... and the camaraderie. It’s not just a car show — it’s a social thing, too.”
