ENID, Okla. — The largest annual indoor Corvette show in Oklahoma, hosted by Corvettes of Enid, returns to Enid on Saturday, April 1.
The 31st annual Enid Corvette Expo will be held at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Organizers expect more than 100 Corvettes to be on display.
The show is a benefit, with proceeds in the past going to Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Youth and Family Services, Spruce Up a Life, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Christmas 911, Enid AM Too AMBUCS, AmTryke program, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Adventure Quest, Ainslie’s Angels, Anchored by Love and others.
Raffles for travel vouchers in the amounts of $1,000, $500 and $250 will be offered at the show for $10 per ticket or three tickets for $25.
The show this year will be all inside, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12.
