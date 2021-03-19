Corvettes of Enid is gearing up for their 29th Annual Corvette Expo to be held Saturday, April 10, at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center Coliseum.
The expo is considered the largest indoor Corvette show in Oklahoma, and organizer Chuck Pritchett predicts there will be more than 100 Corvettes on display. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $1 for children under 12 and $5 for adults.
The annual event raises funds that will be donated to Enid charities, Pritchett said. In fact, the Corvette show has raised more than $50,000 for local organizations over the last 10 years.
“All the funds, from the gate, the entry fees and the raffle go to charity,” Pritchett said.
The raffle this year is for a 2021 Polaris Youth Ranger 150 EFI. Donations are $10 each or 3 for $25, he said.
The Youth Ranger 150 EFI has geofencing capabilities, digital speed limiting and passcode protected safe start. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. at the show, and the winner doesn’t need to be present to win.
The event will also include a silent auction of items valued at $250 or more.
The organizations supported by Corvettes of Enid over the years include Woodring Wall of Honor, YMCA, YWCA, Habitat for Humanity, Loaves and Fishes, 4RKids, Our Daily Bread, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department, Enid Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, March of Dimes, Enid AM Too Ambucs Amtrykes; Youth and Family Services, Relay for Life and Salvation Army Christmas.
For additional information, call 714-357-7025 or 580-541-4930.
