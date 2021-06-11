The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2021 Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race from 6-8 p.m. June 26 at Champlin Pool.
The entry fee is $15 per team and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink for each team member.
Boats must be made before the race and must be built from cardboard and duct tape. No additional building materials are allowed. Paddles also must be made out of cardboard and duct tape. Boats may be a maximum width of 60 inches (5 feet) and a maximum length of 84 inches (7 feet).
Teams must consist of four people, however, there can only be two people in the boat. All ages are welcomed, but team members 9 and younger must have an adult in the boat with them. Participants 12 and younger must have adult supervision with them. Life vests are encouraged.
Six awards will be given at the event:
• Titanic Award — Goes to the boat that sinks in the most spectacular fashion.
• Spirit Award — Goes to the team who had the most fun.
• Best Design Award — Goes to the team with the most creative boat.
• Champion Award — Goes to the team that completes the race the fastest.
• Grand Champion Award — Goes to the team that completes the most laps before sinking.
• Team Awesome Award — Goes to the team that has the most unique team name.
For a full list of boat requirements, team racing rules and registration form, go to www.Enid.org/BoatRace.
Registration fees can be paid by cash, check or credit card at Champlin Pool.
For more information, contact event and asset coordinator Kasey Lowrie at (580) 616-7210.
