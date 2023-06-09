ENID, Okla. — Not all boats are made of steel.
The 2023 Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race, hosted by the city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department, will be 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Champlin Pool.
Boats and paddles must be made of only cardboard and duct tape. No other building materials are allowed. Boats may be a maximum width of 60 inches and a maximum length of 84 inches.
Boats must be assembled prior to the race.
Sink or float, every boat has the opportunity to win. These four awards will be given at the event:
• Titanic Award — Goes to the boat that sinks in the most spectacular fashion.
• Spirit Award — Goes to the team that had the most fun.
• Best Design Award — Goes to the team with the most creative boat.
• Champion Award — Goes to the team that completes the race the fastest.
Each team must consist of four people, but there can be only two people in the boat during the race.
All ages are welcomed, but team members 9 years old and younger must have an adult in the boat with them. Participants 12 and younger require adult supervision. Life vests are encouraged.
For a full list of boat requirements, team racing rules and registration form, go to Enid.org/BoatRace.
For more information, call pool manager Kim Haley at (580) 616-7313
