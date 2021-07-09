ENID, Okla. — The annual “Boots & Badges” blood drive will be held this Saturday at the Enid Fire Department.
EFD and the Enid Police Department will “compete” in blood donations to see which department gets the most donations on their behalf, and the winner will get bragging rights, EFD Capt. Todd Hays said.
Anyone who meets the requirements to donate blood can come and donate on behalf of either the fire department or the police department, EPD spokesman Cass Rains said.
The blood drive, hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, in the Fire Department’s training room at Station 1, 410 W. Garriott.
To schedule an appointment, contact Oklahoma Blood Institute at 580-233-9323 or visit www.obi.org. Hays said appointments are not needed.
There is a critical blood shortage, and donors are “greatly needed,” Rains said, encouraging anyone who is able to to donate.
“We’re in a blood shortage right now, and if that isn’t reason enough (to donate), every unit of blood can be used by two patients, so it’s not a one-for-one, so that makes it even better,” Hays said. “Anybody who needs a direct blood transfusion, anybody who needs platelets — there’s just several instances where blood products can be used.”
Those who donate blood get their choice of one entry to the Science Museum Oklahoma, one entry to Frontier City, both in Oklahoma City, or two entries to Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park in Tulsa.
