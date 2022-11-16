The lighting ceremony for The One Christ Tree on Nov. 25 will include Ann Price serving as grand lighting marshal.
Price is an Enid resident who was a teacher and is a retired director of Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry.
Under her leadership, the Parenting Ministry founded and hosted the girls abstinence tea and boys abstinence tailgate bash for local seventh graders, eventually encompassing three counties. The programs have reached an estimated 8,400 boys and girls.
The festivities will kick off alongside Enid Lights Up the Plains at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 25 and will feature pre-ceremony music at 7:10 p.m. The welcome ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the tree will be lit just before 8 p.m.
There will be a Christmas concert at 8:15 p.m., as well as two radio stations, K-LOVE and Air1, that have partnered with The One. Scott Smith, a DJ who once worked with K-LOVE, will emcee the event. The tree, 140-feet tall, will feature more than 20,000 lights and 10,000 ornaments.
The opening night kicks off a 40-day celebration of the holiday season, which will feature activities and Christmas themes throughout the celebration.
"Last year's opening night was beyond anything we expected, bringing more than 30,000 people to downtown Enid. This year, we anticipate even more people to come and enjoy a truly magical evening that includes seeing the world's tallest Christmas tree light up for the first time this holiday season," Kyle Williams, founder of The One, said. "It's truly a one-of-a-kind experience that has touched so many people across the nation, and we are looking forward to another memorable evening."
