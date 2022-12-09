ENID, Okla. — Enid Animal Welfare is waiving the adoption fees for all animals for the remainder of the year.
Through Dec. 31, animals can be adopted from the shelter once a contract for a spay or neuter and rabies vaccination is signed by the adopter, said Christiana Whitmore, adoption coordinator.
“We’re waiving the fees in the hopes that the animals all get a home for the holidays,” Whitmore said. “That way, we won’t have any in the shelter, because they all deserve a home.”
Typically, adoption fees can range anywhere from $90 to $250, depending on the veterinarian chosen, Whitmore said.
Two adoptable dogs, Layla and Oakley, are available at the shelter, and three were on stray-hold Thursday but will be available for adoption Saturday, if nobody claims them.
To see photos of animals available for adoption, visit Enid Animal Welfare’s Facebook page, “Adopt-A-Pet (ENID Animal Shelter)” or visit the shelter, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Enid SPCA has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend to “Bring Home Holiday Happiness.” From Dec. 9-11, people looking to adopt an animal can spin the “Wheel of Discounts” and receive a discount on their adoptions.
To see adoptable animals, visit https://enid spca.org/. There are about 43 cats and dogs available.
The hours for the adoption event at Enid SPCA, 1116 Overland Trail, are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, which is also the day an open house event will be held, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Regular hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA, encouraged anyone thinking about adopting an animal to find a pet that fits with their lifestyles and into their families.
Grantz also reminded people to follow the “3-3-3” rule for rescue dogs, since it takes time for them to adjust to their new environment.
The “3-3-3” rule means to allow dogs adopted from shelters three days of feeling overwhelmed and nervous, three weeks of settling in and three months of building trust and bonding with their new owners.
“When we get animals, it is a lifetime commitment,” Grantz said.
