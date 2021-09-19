The Enid News & Eagle is proud to present the 2021 edition of the Best of Readers’ Choice Awards.
In today’s edition of the News & Eagle, you will find a 32-page slick magazine highlighting the businesses, professionals and organizations that our readers chose as the best in their categories. The Readers’ Choice magazine is also included in the Sunday e-edition.
This year’s effort was a deliberate process, and it’s been an amazing success. We had more than 48,000 nominations and more than 100,000 votes cast, resulting in the largest reader participation effort in the newspaper’s 30 years of running this promotion.
We congratulate the winners, and we ask you to congratulate them too. We invite you to keep this publication and refer to it often. Please patronize these businesses and thank them for providing the high-quality products and services you need.
Thank you again to all of you who voted in this year’s awards.
