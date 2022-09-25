The readers have spoken, and now the Enid News & Eagle is proud to present the 2022 edition of the Best of Readers’ Choice Awards.
A 32-page slick magazine can be found in the Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, edition of the News & Eagle, or a PDF of the magazine can be found in the Sunday e-edition, available to all subscribers, and online at EnidNews.com.
This special publication highlights businesses, professionals and organizations our readers chose as the best in their categories.
Enid News & Eagle’s Readers’ Choice effort is a deliberate process. There is no substitute for this promotion, which has been provided by the News & Eagle for more than 30 years.
We received nearly 130,000 nominations and votes in this year’s contest, and we thank everyone who participated in making this special recognition possible.
We congratulate the winners, and we ask you to congratulate them too. We invite you to keep this publication and refer to it often. Please patronize these businesses and thank them for providing the high-quality products and services you need.
Thank you again to all of you who participated in this year’s awards.
~ Cindy Allen, ENE publisher and editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.