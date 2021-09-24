ENID, Okla. — The Central Plains Stone Age Fair is coming to Fairview on Oct. 2 with large collections of early man and Native American artifacts.
The public is invited to come view pottery, beadwork, arrowheads, knives and tools as old as 13,000 years old from all over the Central Plains — Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Nebraska and Arkansas.
Dozens of artifact collectors representing each region of the Central Plains will be in attendance. The collectors are passionate about displaying and educating people about preserving the ancient history of this area, said Dwayne Nickel, one of the organizers of the event.
Attendees are encouraged to bring any artifacts they’d like identified for geographical origin and age.
Artifact and collectors shows like this one occur all over the country, but this is the second event of its kind in Fairview, with the first occuring in 2019.
“This is probably one of the larger assemblies of this type in Northwest Oklahoma,” Nickel said.
The event is sponsored by Archaeological Society of Oklahoma.
The fair will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Expo Center at the Major County Fairgrounds in Fairview.
Admissions is $4 for adults, and free for those 18 and under.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.