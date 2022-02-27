An 'unforgettable' night: Annual prom honors, celebrates people with special needs

ENID, Okla. — LaChelle Villaran wore a floor-length purple prom dress and a crown fit for a queen as she walked down the red carpet ready to party on Friday evening.
Met with paparazzi, high-fives and others cheering her on, the 25-year-old Villaran rode in a limousine, danced to dozens of upbeat songs and sang karaoke songs for three hours at Oakwood Christian Church.
By the end of the night, Villaran said her feet felt like they were asleep, but she’d had fun attending Enid’s fourth annual Ignite the Night, a prom experience for people with special needs and disabilities.
“I did it all,” she said with a laugh, recalling how she danced with Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” and sang with Jessie from the “Toy Story” series.
Ignite the Night was previously known in Enid as Night to Shine, which was launched by the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2014 designed to create a prom-like experience for thousands of teenagers and adults with special needs, including those who may have not had the chance to go to a traditional high school prom.
Last year, Night to Shine went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 720 churches in 34 countries hosted the online event.
Another virtual celebration in 2022 was required, so in Enid, the event broke away from the foundation to host Ignite the Night in person, organizing committee board member Dalen McVay said.
“(Ignite the Night) is essentially founded and based on the same Christian principles that Tim Tebow started Night to Shine with,” said McVay, who has been involved with the event since its first year in Enid in 2018. “We still have a great relationship with the foundation. ... We’re self-funded at this point, so going forward, we may reunite with them. It’s a great foundation, but at this point, we’re just doing our own thing.”
This year, about 100 guests, called “kings and queens,” attended Ignite the Night. Close to 300 people, including “buddies” and volunteers, were there to help run things and make sure the night went smoothly.
Every year, buddies are partnered with the attendees to escort the kings and queens throughout the evening, which typically includes dancing, a photo booth, karaoke, limousine rides and food, provided this year by Chick-fil-A.
Villaran’s buddy, Cristy Teply, volunteered for the first time Friday. She’d heard about Night to Shine in previous years and decided to jump in this year, saying she plans on being involved for years to come now.
“Maybe you can be my buddy again,” Teply said to Villaran at the end of the night.
Longtime volunteer Rochelle Ashcraft said the best part, by far, was seeing the guests’ reactions as they walked down the red carpet into the event.
“There is nothing like it — seeing just pure joy on their faces,” Ashcraft said.
Jake Whinery and Abbie Mead have both attended Night to Shine in the past.
Mead said her favorite thing about the entire night was all of the music playing, and she was ready to karaoke “Bad to the Bone,” her favorite song, and Whinery was waiting to sing and dance to “Y.M.C.A.”
Planning the event is year-round, McVay said, and many individuals, organizations and businesses in the community contribute to ensuring the night was “unforgettable” for the kings and queens.
“So many times, (people with special needs) are shunned from society throughout elementary school, high school, college and life in general,” he said.
“I think this prom is the night that we do everything we can to focus 100% on them and make them the highlight of the night, give them all the credit in the world and give all the glory to God for being able to do so.”
Anybody interested in information on how to get involved with the event next year can call McVay’s office at (580) 297-5282.