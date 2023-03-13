CHESTER, Okla. — An Ames woman was injured Saturday, March 11, 2023, in a single-vehicle accident in Major County.
Saige Fielder, 19, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with hip and pelvis injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 7:54 p.m. Saturday on at the intersection of U.S. 281 and N2290 Road about 2 miles north of Chester.
According to an OHP report, Fielder was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup north on U.S. 281 and failed to negotiate a curve. Her truck went off the road to the right, unrolled un undetermined number of times and landed in a ditch.
The report lists the condition of the driver as apparently normal and the cause as under investigation. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
