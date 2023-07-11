AMES, Okla. — Ames residents will celebrate their community with two events in August — a golf tournament at Meadowlake Golf Course in Enid and the annual Ames Day.
The golf tournament is scheduled for Aug. 5, 202. Registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. for a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.
The cost is $75 per person and $300 per team. Team captains are responsible for paying their team dues the day of the tournament. Lunch will be served after the tournament, and prizes will be awarded.
The tournament is limited to the first 23 teams to enter. For questions or information about sponsoring a hole, call Ryan Swart at (580) 554-5504.
Ames Day will be Aug. 19 in the town’s downtown area. Breakfast will be 7:30-9:30 a.m. Vendors and food trucks will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities will include bingo and lucky ducks at 9:30 a.m., kids activities at 10:30 a.m., corn hole at 2 p.m. and a pie and ice cream contest.
Dinner starts at 5 p.m., followed by turtle races and an auction at 7 p.m. The celebration will end with fireworks at dark, weather permitting, followed by a street dance.
