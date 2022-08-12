AMES, Okla. — Ames is getting ready for the 45th annual Ames Day to benefit Ames Fire Department.
The event will begin Friday, Aug. 19, with a first responder fun run/walk at the fire station, 500 E. Broadway. Registration will begin at 7 p.m., and the run to begin at 8 p.m.
The event will continue Saturday, Aug. 20, with breakfast as 7 a.m. at American Legion Post 340.
Activities Aug. 20 will continue at the fire station with food trucks and vendors at 9 a.m. Bingo will begin at 9:30 a.m. The day will include a dunk tank, duck hunt, ice cream and pie eating contest, corn hole tournament, horseshoes and axe throwing through out the day. Registration for the turtle race will open at 5 p.m. and the race will begin at 6 p.m. A donated supper will begin at 5 p.m. There will be a 7 p.m. auction.
The night will conclude with fireworks at dark and dancing with music by Jake Bowers Band.
When asked what his favorite part has been in years past, Fire Chief Mike Willey said, “getting to see all the local people show up and appreciate the fire department.”
The department has 23 firefighters, Willey said, and they enjoy putting the event on for the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.