RINGWOOD, Okla. — A fire that started on Friday, March 11, 2022, near Ames in Major County is 0% contained as of Monday morning, according to officials.
The fire, which started out as a controlled burn, traveled a little over five miles on Sunday, said Krista Willey, with the Major County Sheriff's Office.
No homes or buildings were lost to the fire, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.
Oklahoma Forestry Services arrived at 7 a.m. on Monday to assist. Willey said the OFS was strategizing with Ames Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Mike Willey at 8:40 a.m.
Multiple strike teams were on standby at that time.
Some residents in the area were evacuated on Sunday, and Willey said those near the fire have already been given a "heads-up" about more possible evacuations.
"We've let them all know ... to just have it in the back of their mind that if it turns bad, they may have to evacuate," Willey said.
