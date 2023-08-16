By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — September is Red Cross Preparedness Month, and the local Red Cross office is having an open house to build awareness of its services.
“I often have people ask me if we have an office in Enid,” said Janet Cordell. Cordell is American Red Cross disaster health services lead for Oklahoma and Kansas, a registered nurse, community advocate and volunteer. “We decided it was a good time to have an open house so people can see our offices and find out about all the services we offer.”
The open house will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the office located at The Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Independence. Refreshments will be served.
The open house also will kick off Red Cross Fire Safety Month in October.
“We will have a sign-up sheet for those who would like smoke alarms installed on the Enid Day of Kindness in November,” Cordell said.
The Red Cross responds to a disaster nearly every day — primarily home fires to provide immediate comfort, care and assistance to families when they need it most, according to the organization. In the days following a disaster, American Red Cross provides mental health counseling, cleaning supplies, basic kitchen wares and assistance with replacing critical medications and medical equipment such as canes, hearing aids and dentures. The Red Cross also provides financial help with first month’s rent and security deposits as needed.
