American Bull Fighting is coming to Chisholm Trail Expo Center on Oct. 21, 2023, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets will range from $17 to $47, plus applicable fees, and are available at stridebankcenter.com and the box office located on the second floor of Convention Hall.
American Bull Fighting is a style of bullfighting developed in American rodeo. The style was developed by the rodeo clowns who protect bull riders from being trampled or gored by a loose bull. Freestyle bullfighting is a 70-second competition in which the bullfighter (rodeo clown) avoids the bull by means of dodging, jumping and use of a barrel. The bullfighter is then scored points based on his performance.
