LONGDALE, Okla. – John Schnieder, an American actor and country singer known for his role in Dukes of Hazzard, is bringing his festival — Bo’s Extravaganza — to Oklahoma this year.
The festival, beginning Friday, June 11, will feature a car show competition, a race, celebrity autograph sessions, concerts, rides, and food trucks. Schnieder will be joined by multiple celebrity guests, including Jason Kirkpatrick from The Walking Dead.
Oklahoma is the start of a series of festivals called “Bo’s Extravaganza: On the Road.” The event will also make stops in Missouri, Tennessee, and Georgia.
Tickets are available through the event’s website, bosextravaganza.com. People will also be able to register for the car show competition on Saturday for $40.
The event will kick off Friday night for VIP ticket holders with a concert and movie showing. Sunday, the final day of the event, will similarly end with a concert. A more detailed schedule is available through the event’s website.
General admission tickets, which cover both Saturday and Sunday of the event, cost $40. VIP tickets provide admission for the whole weekend, including a meet and greet with Schnieder on Friday, and cost $250. Kids 10 and under have free admission.
