Enid Noon AMBUCS members heard from two speakers at their meeting Friday including Army Lt. Col. Brian Horvath, Oklahoma City battalion commander for recruiting.
During the meeting at Stride Bank Center, Horvath spoke about some of the challenges the military faces in recruiting. The other speaker, Victoria Moreira, executive director of Enid Symphony Orchestra, Moreira gave an overview of the orchestra.
Horvath began his military career with the Marine Corps in 1991 before transitioning to the Army at Fort Benning, Ga., in 2002, where he attended Officer Candidate School. His first Army posting was at Fort Riley in Kansas, from which he was deployed to Iraq. After returning stateside, Horvath was chosen to serve in psychological operations, completing the POCQ, ARAC and SOF Language course in 2008. He deployed around the world in this position.
He holds a master of science degree in unconventional warfare from Naval Postgraduate School and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor of science in molecular biology and microbiology.
Horvath said he is involved with Army recruiting operations for all of Oklahoma and Arkansas, two parts of North Texas and a large area in southern Kansas, which adds up to more than 207,000 square miles of territory. He said the Army always is on the lookout for talent, no different from any other corporation when it comes to getting the best and brightest.
“As we talk about this idea of America, why the military is so important for America? It is the strength that we have in a powerful American military, the best in the world that holds the global forces of evil at bay,” Horvath said. “And in order to be successful we have got to fill our ranks with young men and young women ... from our communities come and serve in the Army. And some of them love that task and go on to have careers.”
Horvath said the skills and discipline learned in the Army are easily translated into the civilian world, which he said helps the Army and then the communities veterans live in when they retire from service.
“So the voice of our veterans of our small communities has to be that one of the obligation and the necessity of service. But why is it important to sometimes make that sacrifice for someone else? Because all of us make the rewards of a vibrant and sufficient American military of a vibrant and powerful United States,” he said.
He said the Army has made numerous positive strides and has gone to great lengths to eliminate racism, sexism and extremism from its ranks.
“We have developed a system now for command where commanders at the battalion, at the six level and even sergeant majors have to go through psychological batteries and analysis and peer evaluations to ensure that not only they are successful in accomplishing the mission, but they’re able to do so without granular formations,” he said.
Enid Symphony
Victoria Moreira, executive director of Enid Symphony Orchestra, gave an overview of the orchestra’s history and current efforts in Enid.
She said it was founded in 1906 as the Enid Players, and became the state’s first civic orchestra a few years later. She said the orchestra is one of four in the state that are considered professional rather than a community civic orchestra.
“We consist of orchestral musicians, soloists, private teachers, music teachers, college professors, high-level amateurs,” Moreira said. “Several have degrees in music performance, and we’re known across Oklahoma and Kansas. It’s really a statewide orchestra.”
The orchestra is celebrating the 25th anniversary of being located in Enid Symphony Center, formerly the Knox Building. She said the organization’s budget annually ranges from $325,000 to $375,000 and that the cost for putting on a production ranges from $8,000 to $18,000, which includes salaries, insurance and more. She said there are several income sources and fundraising efforts for the orchestra.
“We have individual ticket sales, individual and community donors, corporate sponsorships and sales,” Moreira said. “We advertise in our program booklet that we distribute grants. We receive grants from the Oklahoma Arts Council. We love them and they’re right here in our community. And of course, all the rentals of the building. We rent out the space for weddings and other medium events.”
Moreira said there are efforts underway to try and include more Enid youth with the symphony, and the Enid Youth Symphony will be more involved moving forward, as it is now under the umbrella of Enid Symphony.
“And we’re actually going to be doing a concert with them, they’ll be performing alongside the symphony for various pieces,” she said. “And we’re very excited to announce we’re doing a young artist concerto competition. And so we’re inviting Northwest Oklahoma students under the age of 18 to audition for a panel of judges in January where they will actually solo with the orchestra. So you see our concert where we’ll have a big guest artist up on the front, that’ll be one of our students who have won the audition. That’s sort of a great way of just incorporating and getting more of the youth involved. Kids who are interested and their parents will come to this concert. It’s a great way to get the parents in. So that’s sort of how we plan on incorporating more of these.”
Anybody interested in purchasing tickets can do so online at enidsymphony.org, calling (580) 237-9646 or a night of a concert. Enid Symphony is located at 301 W. Broadway.
