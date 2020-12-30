To cap off an unpredictable 2020, Enid bar owners are waiting on bated breath to see if the state will appeal the restraining order on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s ordered 11 p.m. curfew on serving establishments.
While a temporary restraining order against Stitt and the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission is again being continued to Jan. 8, state lawyers are expected to file an appeal to the order Thursday.
On Tuesday, the case was again continued from its first continuance set for Wednesday, when an evidentiary hearing was to take place.
The state was set to file an appeal to this order once courts reopened from Christmas break, but had not as of Wednesday, The Spot owner Tim McGugin said he’d heard from attorney acquaintances in Oklahoma City.
If granted, the order could go into effect on the biggest and last night of the year for the Enid bar, 417 N. Grand, which is planning to stay open until 2 a.m. Jan. 1 with live entertainment.
“It’s not just my bar. It’s every bar,” McGugin said Wednesday. “I could have a good artist like (Oklahoma musician) Mike McClure and not have better numbers (than New Year’s).”
McGugin said he’d already bought champagne for what he jokingly called “amateur hour” — when those who don’t come to a bar regularly decide to go all-out on Dec. 31.
Until an appeal is filed, in the meantime, ABLE said it will continue to not enforce the curfew.
“Our stance has not changed,” Steven Barker, deputy director and general counsel for ABLE, said Tuesday. “We won’t be enforcing the curfew until the court has made a final decision.”
The 11 p.m. curfew initially went into effect Nov. 19 on an executive order from Stitt. Under the order, bars and restaurants were unable to serve alcohol or food for on-premise consumption from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The Spot was closed for two weeks as a result, unable to cater to its largest clientele who come in after-hours — after 11 p.m. Many customers, McGugin said, come to his bar after work from their jobs in the service industry or after leaving nearby restaurants like Callahan’s and On the Sidewalk, which both close by 11.
McGugin said the order was arbitrary in picking establishments that serve alcohol. He pointed out that while masks are optional for his bartenders, none of his employees or customers had reported they’d tested positive for COVID-19.
“They’ve gotta pick on somebody, so they’re gonna pick on the bars and the restaurants,” he said. “You don’t close a church down in Oklahoma.”
Enid resident Jessica Walker, who owns the Barn, located at 909 W. Oak, said she understood more people get intoxicated later in the evening and are more likely to be closer to each other — without following COVID-19 health recommendations.
At the start of the pandemic, Walker had her bar take several small precautions that weren’t mandated, but “common sense,” she said Wednesday. Chairs are stacked for customers to take, and staff then clean them with Lysol and stack them back. Ashtrays were taken off tables.
But Walker questioned Stitt’s decision to make 11 p.m. the curfew, believing the time to be arbitrary.
“COVID doesn’t come out after 11,” she said.
Stitt’s office has said the governor based his decision of 11 p.m. on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and data from Google.
After Enid’s initial shutdown in March, Walker and other bar owners in Enid began meeting and considered getting a lawyer, since “non-essential” businesses like bars and restaurants closed, while businesses like grocery stores and big box chains were allowed to stay open.
“What’s to say a bar isn’t essential for somebody who suffers from depression or has no one at home?” Walker asked. “Walmart has the option for curbside. It’s a big corporation, of course they’re not going to shut them down. Why don’t (government officials) mandate home deliveries or curbside?”
Closing the Barn’s doors compounded an already-difficult start to Walker’s year, after her husband died from cancer in February. A month later, her grandmother passed away, followed by bar’s shutdown another month later following an emergency declaration from the city.
“I went from two incomes to none,” Walker said.
She said ABLE has never told alcohol-serving establishments what the fine would be for bars that chose to remain open after 11.
So for New Year’s, she and other bar owners decided to stick together and stay open past midnight, like Walker said they should be allowed to do.
“Hopefully with this court case going on, they’ll just ix-nay the whole thing, and we’ll never have to worry about it,” she said.
Enid residents are more likely to gather at house parties on New Year’s this year, said Maggie Jackson, regional director for Oklahoma Department of Health, whose district includes Garfield County.
Jackson said the safest place for those to stay on New Year’s is in their small families in their houses and not to gather in large groups.
“We just sometimes what we can see is that people instead of going to a bar will gather in a home. That’s not necessarily a safer situation since it could be worse there, too,” she said.
Jackson said she hasn’t yet seen the impact of the holidays on COVID-19 cases in Garfield County, but her northwest district’s “epi-curve” has been trending downward since the end of November.
“If bars can do their best to keep people socially distanced, that’ll be helpful. And I obviously recommend following the policy our state has laid out,” she said.
Tina Bolinger said Wednesday she and her husband wouldn’t be coming to The Spot on New Year’s. Instead, the plan is to have dinner at El Patio, then go home.
The couple and two of their friends have met once a week at the bar since the pandemic started and were sitting together Wednesday on a side of the bar while the OU game was playing.
“We don’t come out when the place is packed,” Bolinger said, and on New Year’s, added, “People just come to get drunk, and they very seldom have a drink (regularly). That’s my main thing — be smart enough to know when you need to call someone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.